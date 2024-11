NEED TO CATCH up? Here’s what made the headlines today.

IRELAND

Women at a demonstration this evening following the outcome of Nikita Hand's High Court civil case against Conor McGregor Leon Farrell / © RollingNews.ie Leon Farrell / © RollingNews.ie / © RollingNews.ie

THE WORLD

US Special Counsel Jack Smith moved to dismiss the case against US President-elect Donald Trump for allegedly conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election he lost to Joe Biden.

A senior UN official called on all parties involved in the conflict in Lebanon to “accept a ceasefire” as new Israeli strikes targeted Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Bestselling novelist Barbara Taylor Bradford, who wrote A Woman Of Substance, has died at the age of 91.

PARTING SHOT

News Correspondent Niall O’Connor recently travelled to South Sudan and the Sudan border to report on the region’s forgotten crisis.

Read here about how medics are battling to save young children’s lives in immensely challenging conditions.