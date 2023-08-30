Mobile x-ray service for older people to be expanded next year in effort to reduce ED visits

A MOBILE X-RAY service to help older people avoid having to attend Emergency Departments will be rolled out nationally next year following the success of a pilot programme.

The HSE is expanding the free, community-based service to older patients in nursing homes, community facilities and in their homes on a phased basis.

People will be able to have x-rays taken in their nursing home or facility where they reside instead of having to travel to a hospital.

The service is currently running in Dublin, Wicklow, Meath, Kildare, Louth, Cork, Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary. It has also been offered in South Tipperary, Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford from this month.

According to the HSE, over 600 GPs have referred to the service across more than 245 nursing homes, with over 4,400 hospital transfers avoided for patients up to the end of July.

The health service said all types of x-rays will be facilitated, including chest, hip/pelvis, knee, wrist and shoulder.

If someone has a fall or requires a chest x-ray, the diagnostic team will arrive to their residence and an x-ray exam will take place in their own room. A report will then be shared with the referring doctor within four hours.

Patients do not need a medical card to avail of the service, which is funded by the HSE to provide the service in public and private nursing homes.

Advertisement

The service will be available nationwide in 2024, with Galway and the North West next in line to benefit.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has welcomed the development. “This mobile x-ray service is delivering clear benefits to older patients and is avoiding unnecessary attendance for many frailer people at Emergency Departments,” he said.

“This is a very good example of how new ways of working can enable us to better respond to the health needs of our older patients. Promoting care in the community for older people and improving access to services is a priority for me and this government.

“There are real benefits in bringing this service to older patients who, if they are frailer, may not be able to travel easily to a hospital.’”

Minister for Mental Health and Older People Mary Butler also welcomed the announcement of the phased roll-out.

“The pilot programme was very successful, meaning older, frailer patients, and those with complex care needs benefited greatly in avoiding a journey to a busy acute hospital,” she said.

“This national roll-out will be a really important resource especially for those with dementia as traveling to unfamiliar facilities can be very upsetting, while impacting on normal routine. Providing the correct wrap around supports in the community are essential to allow our older population to age well at home.

“This initiative will also be of great benefit to those living in nursing homes and community facilities on the occasion they may need access to an x-ray as determined by their GP, a great example of patient centred care.”

The HSE has engaged Mobile Medical Diagnostics to provide the service following a public tender process.