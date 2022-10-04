HSE launches free home testing for STIs

THE HSE HAS launched a free home testing service for sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

The test kits are available to people aged 17 or over and are delivered by post.

Users complete the tests at home and post the samples to the laboratory in the pre-paid envelope provided. Individuals receive their results by text or phone, and those who require further testing and treatment are referred to participating public STI clinics, ensuring a seamless individual experience.

The HSE said that the new service is most suitable to people who do not have symptoms of an STI. Where a person has symptoms, they are advised to attend an STI clinic or their GP for assessment.

In a press statement, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said: “This service has already been the subject of a very successful pilot project, initially funded by the Sláintecare Integration Fund and developed by the HSE Sexual Health and Crisis Pregnancy Programme (HSCPP).”

Donnelly said the pilot project “saw over 13,000 home testing kits being delivered. Since the conclusion of that pilot programme work has been ongoing on expanding this to a national service.”

Some €550,000 was ringfenced for the scheme as part of Budget 2023.

Professor Fiona Lyons, the HSE’s Clinical Lead for Sexual Health, said: “I am delighted that a free online STI testing service is now available across Ireland. It is an important step towards increasing STI testing access and capacity.

“It offers greater choice to individuals, promotes self-care and overcomes many barriers to STI testing. Integrating the service with public STI clinics ensures that where necessary individuals have a seamless pathway to additional care.”

The launch of the project is being accompanied by a digital, social and outdoor campaign to promote the service.

Maeve O’Brien, Interim Programme Lead for the HSE Sexual Health and Crisis Pregnancy Programme, said: “This initiative brings us one step closer to achieving the aims of the national strategy, which sets out to improve sexual health and wellbeing and reduce negative sexual health outcomes.

“Not only will the new free home STI testing service help to identify and treat undiagnosed infection in our communities, the HSE-led campaign and promotional activity will help to raise awareness of the importance of accessing free STI testing for those who need it; and will help to normalise STI testing as being an important step in self-managing our overall health and wellbeing.”

More information on the scheme, including how to order a kit, is available on sexualwellbeing.ie.