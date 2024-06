NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Nicole's sister Jolene at vigil.

Hundreds of people have attended a vigil in honour of the woman who died in a dog attack in Co Limerick, Nicole Morey.

in Co Limerick, Nicole Morey. Corporation tax take has bounced back as of the end of May, after a sharp drop at the start of this year.

has bounced back as of the end of May, after a sharp drop at the start of this year. A major search operation is underway to find a person – believed to be a man – who is missing in the waters off the coast of Galway after going for a swim off a boat.

is underway to find a person – believed to be a man – who is missing in the waters off the coast of Galway after going for a swim off a boat. The Defence Forces’ bomb disposal unit carried out “ controlled explosions ” this evening after a suspicious device was found in north Dublin.

” this evening after a suspicious device was found in north Dublin. This Spring was one of the warmest and wettest on record, Met Éireann has said in its latest report.

has said in its latest report. Elections: Should you vote the whole way down the ballot paper?

INTERNATIONAL

Palestinians inspect damages after an Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering displaced people in Gaza. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA: At least 40 people killed in Israeli airstrike on UN school in central Gaza.

#EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK: The ECB has announced the first cut to interest rates since 2019, reducing its key deposit rate by a quarter of a percent from 4% to 3.75%.

#MISSING: TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley has gone missing in Greece while on holiday, his agent has confirmed.

PARTING SHOT

Construction on a €100 million new development at Center Parcs in Longford is set to get underway in September.

Center Parcs Subtropical Swimming Paradise. Center Parcs Center Parcs

The development includes the addition of 198 lodges and luxury treehouses, which will increase the resort’s capacity to around 3,500 guests.

Existing facilities at the resort will also be developed, including the addition of a new restaurant, coffee house and leisure and car park facilities.