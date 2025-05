A COUNTY KERRY horticulturist has won his third gold medal at the world famous Chelsea Flower Show in London.

Billy Alexander, the owner of Kells Bay Gardens, was this morning awarded a gold medal by the judging panel at the prestigious RHS Chelsea Flower Show for his fern collection.

“Wilde Kells Bay Gardens” is Alexander’s most ambitious display yet in terms of scale, at 120 square metres and featuring over 100 species of ferns.

The Chelsea Flower Show takes place from today until Saturday 24 May.

Alexander said he was “speechless” and is “over the moon to have received another gold medal this morning”.

He said today’s gold medal is the “culmination of 24 months of planning, cultivating and working with my incredible team and partners to get to this moment”.

“It takes a huge amount of work to protect the plants, get them looking their best and to transport them safely all the way from Cahersiveen to Chelsea,” said Alexander.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Alexander said the “logistics are very challenging, with Brexit, paperwork and the costs involved”.

“We loaded up the 40-foot trailer ten days ago in Kells Bay Gardens and drove it straight over to London, arriving 48 hours later.

“And when we got all the ferns out of the 40 foot in fairly good health, we knew we were looking good.”

But he added that it is “worth every minute” and that he is “delighted to be able to share my passion with others”.

Wilde Kells Bay Gardens at the Chelsea Flower Show

As one of the oldest family of plant species in the world, ferns thrive in the naturally temperate microclimate of Kells Bay Gardens, situated on the Ring of Kerry.

But Alexander complemented this with rare and exotic fern species from New Zealand, Australia, Juan Fernandez Islands, Vietnam, Chile and Japan to name a few.

Alexander said he regularly travels to exotic locations to meet with other plant experts and to seek out new specimens to add to the collection at Kells Bay.

The Wilde Kells Bay Gardens fern exhibit, supported by Wilde Aparthotels, wowed judges at prestigious horticultural event which opens today

This morning’s gold medal caps an impressive run for Alexander at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Last year, he was awarded the Lawrence Medal for his contribution to the sector, which is the highest honour awarded to an exhibitor for their display.

And in 2023, Alexander secured both a Gold medal and the coveted “Best Exhibit in the Great Pavilion” award.

He also received Gold medals in 2021 for his displays at the Chelsea Flower Show and Hampton Court Garden Festival respectively.