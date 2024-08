AN IRISH MAN aged in his 60s has died while on holidays in Thailand.

It’s understood the man was staying at a hotel in beach resort Pattaya when he fell from a balcony in the early hours of Monday morning.

The Department of Foreign Affairs told The Journal that it is aware of the death and is providing consular assistance.

“As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of any specific case,” a spokesperson said.

