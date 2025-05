ISRAEL’S FOREIGN MINISTER Gideon Saar has blamed “incitement” by European leaders for the killing of two of his country’s embassy workers in the United States.

Last night, a lone gunman shot dead two Israeli embassy staff members at a Jewish museum in Washington DC. The suspect shouted “free Palestine” when he was arrested.

At a press conference this morning, Sarr said there was “a direct line connecting antisemitic and anti-Israeli incitement to this murder”.

“This incitement is also done by leaders and officials of many countries and international organisations, especially from Europe,” he said.

Leaders across Europe have condemned the murders today.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin condemned the “horrific gun attack” in a post on X.

“My deepest sympathies go to the family and friends of the couple, and the Israeli people. There can be absolutely no place for violence or hate.”

Tánaiste Simon Harris condemned “in the strongest possible terms” the killing of the Israeli embassy workers, saying it was “clearly an antisemitic murder”.

In the Dáil today, Harris said: “Antisemitism is a disgusting, despicable and vile scourge.”

France, Germany and the UK have also condemned the murders.

Sinn Féin’s Donncha Ó Laoghaire expressed shock and “unreservedly” condemned the killing.

“It is shocking to learn of the deaths of two diplomatic staff at an event in Washington DC last night, and I extend my sympathies to their families,” he said.

“Attacks on diplomats are wrong, and unjustified. That is true whether in relation to the incident involving Irish diplomats in Jenin yesterday, or the killing of the two Israeli embassy staff yesterday, who I understand were a couple.”

In the Dáil today, Labour leader Ivana Bacik also condemned the murders “outright”.

The comments from the foreign minister come during a low point for EU-Israeli relations.

This week, EU foreign ministers voted to review the agreement between the bloc and Israel. The push for that review has been led by Ireland and Spain.

Also this week, a joint statement from the governments of the UK, France and Canada delivered a rare rebuke of their close ally, saying the Israeli campaign had created conditions in Gaza that are “intolerable”.

The three countries also demanded a halt to the establishment of illegal Israeli settlements in Palestine.

And yesterday, Israeli soldiers opened fire in the direction of an EU diplomatic delegation, which included two Irish diplomats. No injuries were reported and the Israeli military said it had fired “warning shots”.

The recognition of the State of Palestine by a number of EU countries, including Ireland, led to accusations of antisemitism from Israeli government officials.

Israeli has also since shut down its embassy in Dublin.