Jeremy Hunt: ‘I have Welsh and Irish blood in me - I’ll never allow our union to be broken up’

BRITISH FOREIGN SECRETARY and one of two candidates in the race to become the next UK Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt has said that he’d “never allow our union to be broken up”, citing having Welsh and Irish blood as his reason for this.

Speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Hunt said: “I have Welsh blood in me, Irish blood in me, I spend a couple of very happy years of my childhood in Scotland. I am a unionist to my fingertips, and I will never allow our union to be broken up.”

Hunt said that in the event of a no-deal Brexit that there would be “economic bumpiness”, he wouldn’t “drop” the spending measures that he’s promised, but would delay them. He added:

Of those commitments, the one that I would not drop, is the one to reduce corporation tax. It’s not one that people would talk about on the doorstep when you meet them, but it is one that would fire up the economy in a way that would be helpful in a no-deal contest.

Hunt said that if he was Prime Minister, he would ensure the UK would leave the EU sooner than Johnson, and that he would make a success of a no-deal Brexit.

When asked by Marr whether he was prepared to “look people in the eye and say you’ve got to lose your job due to a no-deal Brexit”, Hunt said he would “do it with a heavy heart”.