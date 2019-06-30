This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Jeremy Hunt: ‘I have Welsh and Irish blood in me - I’ll never allow our union to be broken up’

Hunt also said that he would reduce the UK’s corporation tax in the event of the “economic bumpiness” of a no-deal Brexit.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 30 Jun 2019, 3:32 PM
26 minutes ago 2,747 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4703924
Image: BBC/Twitter
Image: BBC/Twitter

BRITISH FOREIGN SECRETARY and one of two candidates in the race to become the next UK Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt has said that he’d “never allow our union to be broken up”, citing having Welsh and Irish blood as his reason for this.

Speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Hunt said: “I have Welsh blood in me, Irish blood in me, I spend a couple of very happy years of my childhood in Scotland. I am a unionist to my fingertips, and I will never allow our union to be broken up.”

Hunt said that in the event of a no-deal Brexit that there would be “economic bumpiness”, he wouldn’t “drop” the spending measures that he’s promised, but would delay them. He added:

Of those commitments, the one that I would not drop, is the one to reduce corporation tax. It’s not one that people would talk about on the doorstep when you meet them, but it is one that would fire up the economy in a way that would be helpful in a no-deal contest.

Hunt said that if he was Prime Minister, he would ensure the UK would leave the EU sooner than Johnson, and that he would make a success of a no-deal Brexit.

When asked by Marr whether he was prepared to “look people in the eye and say you’ve got to lose your job due to a no-deal Brexit”, Hunt said he would “do it with a heavy heart”. 

