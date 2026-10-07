Man accused of Ann Widdecombe murder appears in court over terror plot at Nigel Farage's home

THE MAN ACCUSED of murdering Ann Widdecombe allegedly carried out research into a number of prominent people and individuals before a terror plot at Nigel Farage’s home.

Joshua Kerry (28), from Rotherham, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday accused of one count of preparation of terrorist acts relating to alleged activity between 31 May 2024 and 8 July 2026.

Prosecutor Kashif Malik told the court that he is accused of carrying out “online reconnaissance on prominent people and institutions on various dates between 31 May 2024 and 8 July 2026, including identifying the home address of Nigel Farage”.

Joshua Kerry appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court during an earlier appearance Elizabeth Cook / PA Elizabeth Cook / PA / PA

It is alleged that he travelled to Mr Farage’s home on 20 April last year, where his partner Laure Ferrari returned home to find damage to the front door and a bottle of lighter fluid in the porch.

Mr Malik said a tool mark from a 27mm blade was found on the door frame, and that “the inference is that an attempt was made to gain entry to the house”.

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Wearing a grey tracksuit, Mr Kerry appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, speaking only to confirm his identity.

Reform UK spokeswoman and former Tory minister Miss Widdecombe (78) died on 8 July after she was hit over the head with a hammer 21 times at her home in Haytor on Dartmoor, Devon, a court previously heard.

Mr Kerry, of Byrley Road, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, is also accused of her murder.

In August, counter-terror police reopened a year-long probe into an alleged attack at Mr Farage’s home in south London.

The Metropolitan Police and CTP London said they investigated the incident as an “attempted burglary”, but made no arrests before the case was closed pending any new lines of inquiry.

Following its reopening, CTP London identified a line of inquiry which it said “may have been relevant” but had not been “identified and pursued by them at the time”.

Mr Kerry will next appear at the Old Bailey on Friday.