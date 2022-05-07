#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 7 May 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

A roundup of today’s news.

By Eoghan Dalton Saturday 7 May 2022, 8:06 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

Iarnród Éireann Inchicore Works Open Day6 Pictured at the Iarnród Éireann Inchicore Works Open Day, where over 8,000 people visited the site today to mark 175 years of its existence. Pictured was Abby Scully age 13 from Portarlington, Co Offaly. Source: Jason Clarke

  • Counting continued for the Stormont election, as Alliance surged, SDLP stalwarts lost out and Sinn Féin were confirmed as the largest party.
  • The debate around the National Maternity Hospital carried on, with one commentator rooting concerns in the history of religious institutions’ record on healthcare.
  • Thousands took part in the first Darkness into Light since the pandemic. 

International

embedded266741451 Women hold signs as people who fled the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol arrive at a reception centre in Zaporizhzhia Source: Francisco Seco/AP

#UKRAINE Russian forces unleashed new bombardments across the country ahead of Victory Day festivities in Moscow.

#TALIBAN It has imposed one of the harshest restrictions on Afghanistan’s women since seizing power, ordering them to wear the all-covering burqa in public.

#BRITAIN: The Conservatives suffered a net loss of almost 400 councillors in local elections, increasing pressure on Boris Johnson.

#CAPITOL RIOT: A man who stormed the US Capitol wearing a furry caveman costume has been sentenced to eight months in prison.

#NEW MEXICO: Weather conditions described as potentially historic have been forecast for the US state over the next few days as hundreds of firefighters and a fleet of aeroplanes and helicopters work to extinguish the fire.

#FRANCE: Emmanual Macron has vowed a new start as he was inaugurated for a second term after his election victory over the far-right.

Parting Shot

It wound up not to be for Munster in their face off against Toulouse but one bright star for the side has been Tipperary man Ben Healy.

While he had had a disappointing end to today’s game, many around the setup believe there is much more to come for the number 10. Gary Doyle profiled him here for The42.

Eoghan Dalton
