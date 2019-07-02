This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 2 July, 2019
Kevin Sheehy: Post-mortem set to be carried out on body of boxer

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

By Dominic McGrath Tuesday 2 Jul 2019, 11:52 AM
Image: Brian Keane/Inpho
Image: Brian Keane/Inpho

THE POST-MORTEM IS set to be carried out today on the body of Irish boxer Kevin Sheehy.

A Gardaí spokesperson said that the post-mortem of Sheehy’s body will take place in University Hospital Limerick this morning. 

Two men, aged in their late teens and late 20s, are currently being detained at Roxboro Road Garda Station and Henry Street Garda station in Limerick on suspicion of murder.

Sheehy, a member of the St Francis Boxing Club, was a champion boxer who had been tipped as a future Irish Olympian. 

Gardaí are investigating if the hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of Sheehy was deliberate.

Garda sources earlier said they are probing whether Kevin Sheehy may have been specifically targeted by another male, as part of “several lines of enquiry”.

They also confirmed that they are monitoring all airports and ferry ports as part of the investigation. 

It is understood that a short time prior to his death, Sheehy (20) had left a house party where he had gone while celebrating Limerick’s Munster Hurling Final victory over Tipperary yesterday evening.

Sheehy’s body was discovered at around 4.40am at Hyde Road on the south side of the city on Monday. He had suffered fatal injuries following a hit-and-run, gardaí said.

Garda sources said they believe they have found the vehicle involved in the fatal incident.

A black Mitsubishi Shogun jeep was seized by gardaí on the north side of Limerick. This vehicle will be examined forensically to confirm whether or not it is the car that was involved in the fatal incident.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information about the incident, particularly anyone who was in the area around the time and who may have dashcam footage, to contact them at Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214 340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

