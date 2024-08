A WOMAN IN her 40s, who was arrested on Thursday as part of investigation into a fatal assault in Knockanure, Co Kerry, has been released without charge.

A Garda spokesperson said a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

At around 12.30am on Monday, 27 May, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident in the Knockanure village area.

A man aged in his 40s was discovered with fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry for a post-mortem examination.

The man was later named as 44-year-old Gerard Kennelly.

The arrested woman, who is aged in her 20s, is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a garda Station in the Kerry division.

Kieran Brady (35) of Athea, Co Limerick was arrested shortly after Gerard Kennelly’s body was found.

Brady appeared in court on 28 May charged with the manslaughter of Kennelly.