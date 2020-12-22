LAST NIGHT, PUBLIC health officials warned that Ireland is now “clearly in a third wave of this pandemic”.

With over 700 cases of Covid-19 reported in each of the last two days, Cabinet is meeting this morning to consider fresh new restrictions to take effect as early as Christmas Eve.

The government is expected to announce the path forward this afternoon following the Cabinet meeting.

727 new cases were reported last evening, as 241 people remain hospital with Covid-19.

The Cabinet sub-committee are understood to have decided to recommend that gastro pubs and restaurants should shut by mid-afternoon on Christmas Eve.

The full Cabinet will also decide today whether to re-introduce the inter-county travel ban earlier than 6 January.

It is understood that inter-country travel may not be permitted after 26 December, but this will be discussed further today.

We’ll have all the updates for you as they happen this morning.