LAST NIGHT, PUBLIC health officials warned that Ireland is now “clearly in a third wave of this pandemic”.
With over 700 cases of Covid-19 reported in each of the last two days, Cabinet is meeting this morning to consider fresh new restrictions to take effect as early as Christmas Eve.
The government is expected to announce the path forward this afternoon following the Cabinet meeting.
Ministers have been speaking to reporters on their way into the Cabinet briefing, which starts at 9am.
Green Party leader Minister Eamon Ryan said the spread of Covid is “going fast across all age groups”, which is “slightly different to October, November”.
“We will be introducing new restrictions,” he said. “I think it’s necessary… when you do lose control, it’s very hard to get it back.”
Ryan added there’ll be a series of staggered dates for new restrictions, and they won’t all take effect from the same date.
After NPHET’s verdict that we’re now in a “third wave”, coalition leaders met yesterday to discuss the growing concerns over the rise in Covid-19 cases.
The Cabinet sub-committee on coronavirus, made up of the Taoiseach and senior ministers, was also convened.
Our political correspondent Christina Finn has details here on what that sub-committee heard and what it recommends ahead of the Cabinet meeting this morning.
The message from public health authorities at last night’s NPHET briefing was clear: “stay at home, stop socialising”.
This is what chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan had to say:
“It’s not a time now for going out to restaurants and pubs even though the opportunities are there. We recognise that the situation has changed and is changing very very quickly, and we’re trying to evaluate things such as the potential role of this new variant that we’ve heard so much about in recent days.
“We think that now, it’s very important that people revise any plans that they may have had.
“People may well have listened to us over the course the last couple of weeks, thought ahead, planned ahead. It’s now time to look again at those plans.”
Holohan added if people have been socialising in recent times, that “now is the time you can take the responsible action of staying away” from vulnerable or older people over the festive period.
