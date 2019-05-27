This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Liveblog

4,056 Views 13 Comments
WE SHOULD HAVE our first MEP elected in Dublin today as poll topper Ciarán Cuffe awaits the official announcement in the RDS. 

Meanwhile we’re still awaiting first counts in Ireland South and Midlands North West, where the sheer volume of paper – not to mention the length of the ballot papers – has been slowing the process down. 

There are less than 80 seats left to fill in the country’s local authorities. Counts will continue in just a handful of counties today, including in Cork City and County Councils, Donegal, and in Meath where logistical problems meant the first count couldn’t begin until yesterday morning. 

Stay with us for the latest: 

Looking at the wider picture, and it’s certainly been a good set of local elections for the Green Party.

The narrative of the Green surge took hold on Saturday, and it’s certainly increased the number of seats it holds nationally.

In Dublin, it more than doubled the number of seats it won in 2014 with Hazel Chu getting double the quota in the Pembroke area.

For Sinn Féin, on the other hand, this was a very damaging election as it lost a number of seats with its share of the vote dropping by 5%.

Party leader Mary Lou McDonald has said the poor performance is “something we are going to have to reflect on very carefully”

Turning to our own local elections here, and Fianna Fáil is on course to have the biggest presence on councils across Ireland. 

It’s also set to have the most seats on Dublin City Council for the first time in two decades.

With the party’s strong showing, is it thinking of a general election?

Its TD for Meath East Thomas Byrne has told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland they will not speculate about it, with Brexit remaining a threat. 

“We’ve got to protect the stability of this country, and that’s what Fianna Fáil is going to do,” he says, and says leader Michéal Martin has committed to seeing another Budget passed.

Strong statement from senior Labour shadow minister and Corbyn ally, John McDonnell, in the wake of the party’s poor showing in the Euro elections.

He says Labour must be clear and back a second referendum.

Not all the seats in the UK have been filled.

Scotland will declare its result this morning, with the Scottish National Party set to do very well.

There was no counting in Northern Ireland yesterday, which is traditionally not done on a Sunday, so that will get under way there this morning at 9am.

There are three seats on offer here, with Sinn Féin’s Martina Anderson and the DUP’s Diane Dodds bidding for re-election.

Other high profile candidates include the SDLP leader Colum Eastwood and the Alliance’s Naomi Long.

Elsewhere in Britain, far-right activist Tommy Robinson won just 2.2% of the vote.

He told reporters he lost because he’s banned from social media sites.

Across the Irish Sea, and all the parties in the UK are coming out to bat this morning trying to put the best spin on the European election results. 

The results were disastrous for the Conservatives, poor for Labour, good for the Greens, great for the Liberal Democrats and even better for Nigel Farage’s Brexit party as it came out on top.

UK Green Party MP Caroline Lucas has been speaking to BBC Radio 4, and she’s said that pro-Brexit parties didn’t win the election. 

“I think the Brexit party got about 35% of the vote and the strongly remain parties got about 40% of the vote,” she said. “So either way you look at it, the Brexit party has got nothing like the 17 million they had before.”

Meanwhile, the absolute drubbing for the Conservatives – who’ve won less than a handful of seats – means that the people of the UK want them to just get on with Brexit, according to Home Secretary Sajid Javid.

Prince Albert of Monaco Visits Ireland Mairead McGuinness is set to top the poll Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

The battle for seats is fierce in Midlands North West.

Fine Gael Mairead McGuinness is expected to top the poll and comfortably be re-elected.

The numbers also look good for independent Luke Ming Flanagan and Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy.

Then it’s a three-way battle for the fourth and final seat with transfers again set to play a key role.

Here, we have Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh, Green Saoirse McHugh and independent Peter Casey all in with a shout.

We should have a first count here at around noon or lunchtime.

European Parliament election It's looking good for Sean Kelly (left) but Mick Wallace has a fight on his hands. Source: Michelle Devane/PA Images

In Ireland South, a first count is expected between 1pm and 3pm today.

In the South constituency, Fine Gael’s Sean Kelly, Sinn Féin’s Liadh Ní Riada and Fianna Fáil’s Billy Kelleher are expected to take the first three seats.

In the mix for the fourth seat are Independent Mick Wallace, Green Grace O’Sullivan, Deirdre Clune of FG and Fianna Fáil’s Malcolm Byrne.

European Parliament election Cuffe topped the poll in Dublin Source: Brian Lawless/PA Images

Looking more closely at Dublin, while there are still 12 candidates left on the ballot with count 8 to begin this morning, there are only really five people in the running for the four seats.

As mentioned, the Green Party’s Ciaran Cuffe and Fine Gael’s Frances Fitzgerald are certain to get in. But the fight for the remaining two seats are set to be ferocious.

Fianna Fáil’s Barry Andrews is currently in third place on 51,997, with Independents4Change TD Clare Daly in fourth on 43,400 and Sinn Féin’s Lynn Boylan next on 40,045.

However, there’s still all to play for as the transfers will be dished out from other candidates as they’re eliminated from the ballot.

The transfers of Social Democrat Gary Gannon, on his over 21,000 votes for example, if and when he is eliminated will have a huge say on how it goes.

Boylan said last night that it will be tough to retain her seat but that “it’s all to play for”.

Virgin Media News’ Gavan Reilly has created this handy spreadsheet to keep track of the Dublin votes.

Good morning all, Seán Murray here and I’ll be with you until the early afternoon.

So here’s a quick refresher if you need to catch up this morning:

  • Ireland hasn’t yet elected its first MEP, after counting throughout the day in Dublin, Ireland South and Midlands North West yesterday. Green Party candidate Ciaran Cuffe and Fine Gael’s Frances Fitzgerald look like shoo ins in Dublin, while Fine Gael’s Mairead McGuinness is well on course to top the poll in Midlands North West.
  • There are still around 80 seats left out of the 949 seats in the local elections with counting also set to resume this morning. Areas such as Cork City and County, Donegal, Meath and Longford still need to elect new councillors. You can find the full list of elected councillors here.
  • Across the water, there were huge gains for Nigel Farage’s Brexit party and the pro-remain Liberal Democrats, while the Tories and Labour witnessed their vote crumble in the UK.
  • Looking around the continent, the European Parliament elections had the highest turnout in 20 years as the populist right and Greens made gains on the establishment parties around the bloc.

