Wednesday 26 August, 2020
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 26 Aug 2020, 4:50 PM
1 hour ago 3,511 Views 1 Comment
Image: Shutterstock/Peter Frank - Frenky
Image: Shutterstock/Peter Frank - Frenky

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GOLFGATE: Taoiseach Micheál Martin insisted he will “not seek to influence” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on any decision she makes involving her confidence in Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan. 

2. #ISOLATION: Dr Ronan Glynn said people who test positive for Covid-19 should have “no fear” about their employment situation after their 14-day self-isolation.

3. #MEAT PLANTS: There have been 22 positive cases of Covid-19 identified among workers at an ABP Food Group meat processing facility in Cahir, Co Tipperary.

4. #CRASH: A man died following a two-car crash in Balbriggan in the early hours of this morning.   

5. #PENSION: Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson apologised after she faced widespread criticism for saying that a compensation scheme for injured Troubles victims would “discriminate, criminalise and exclude”. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

