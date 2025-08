A POST-MORTEM EXAMINATION is set to be carried out tomorrow at Cork University Hospital after the body of a man was found in a property at Barrack View off Cathedral Walk in Cork city this afternoon.

The alarm was raised at 4pm today by a man who was passing by and spotted the body inside the window of the terraced house.

Gardaí went to the scene on the northside of Cork city and found the body of a man in his 50s inside the property.

Gardaí have launched an investigation into the death of the man.

Advertisement

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination. The results of the post-mortem examination will determine the direction of the garda probe

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

It is understood the man has not been seen locally in recent days.

There was no sign of a break in at the property.

Door to door inquiries will be carried out as gardaí try to establish the last known movements of the man.