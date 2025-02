A MAN IN his 40s has died in hospital following a serious assault in Dublin last weekend.

The assault happened at the entrance to the car park of a pub on Clonsilla Road, Clonsilla, Dublin 15, shortly after 11pm on Sunday, 2 February.

The man in his 40s who was seriously injured following this assault died last night at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

A family liaison officer has been assigned to support the family of the deceased.

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with this incident and appeared before Blanchardstown District Court on Tuesday, 4 February.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to come forward.

They are also appealing to anyone with camera footage, including motorists with dash-cam footage, from the Clonsilla Road between the junctions of Shelerin Road and Porterstown Road at the time of the assault to contact them.

In particular, investigating gardaí are appealing to an off-duty medical professional who provided medical assistance at the scene to make himself known to gardaí in Blanchardstown.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.