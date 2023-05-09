'A good guy': Marty Whelan weighs in on talk that Patrick Kielty is ‘done deal’ for Late Late gig

MARTY WHELAN HAS weighed in on talk that Patrick Kielty could become the next host of The Late Late Show, saying the Co Down comedian is a “very good guy” that would do a “very good job”.

Whelan’s comments came as Paddy Power last night suspended betting on its next Late Late Show host market following a string of bets on Kielty.

In March, Ryan Tubridy announced that he will step down as host at the end of the current season on 26 May.

Since then, several high-profile figures removed themselves from the running.

Less than a week after Tubridy announced his upcoming departure, Prime Time presenter Miriam O’Callaghan ruled herself out of the contest. RTÉ’s Claire Byrne and Sarah McInerney also pulled out of contention to replace Tubridy.

Kielty became the Paddy Power favourite last week for the role after Byrne and McInerney ruled themselves out of the running.

“This looks like a done-deal as far as we are concerned,” spokesperson Rachael Kane said.

Independent.ie today reported that a senior RTÉ source has said “it’s more or less a done deal” that Kielty will secure the role.

"I was wondering what he was doing at the IFTAs... If it is him, I would be delighted."



Marty Whelan has weighed in on the rumours that comedian Patrick Kielty is in pole position to take over hosting duties at The Late Late Show. pic.twitter.com/SjICJ1fw19 — TheJournal.ie (@thejournal_ie) May 9, 2023

Speaking to reporters in Liverpool ahead of the first Eurovision semi-final tonight, Whelan said Kielty is a “good guy” and that he “likes him very much”.

“If it is him I would be delighted because he’s a good guy and I think he would do a very good job, as would many of the other people,” he said.

Whelan also shared a memory of playing against Kielty during an episode of RTÉ’s Celebrity Bainisteoir.

Kielty attended the Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTAs) on Sunday night where he was questioned on the red carpet about speculation that he would be taking over The Late Late Show from Tubridy.

He did not directly address the rumours, but said that Tubridy was “the best in the business”.

“I think that the Late Late Show is one of the greatest TV shows on the planet and whoever gets it is going to be really lucky,” Kielty said.

“I think something that maybe hasn’t been said, I’ve done chat shows before and I know how difficult they are. I’ve been a guest on the Late Late Show and I’ve sat alongside Ryan doing his stuff and whoever gets that gig will have huge, huge shoes to fill.

“What he does, week after week, I don’t think people appreciate him as much as they should because Ryan is absolutely world class and he’s the best in the business.”

With reporting by Daragh Brophy at the Eurovision in Liverpool.