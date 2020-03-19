Michel Barnier confirms he has tested positive for Covid-19

File photo of Michel Barnier Source: Virginia Mayo/PA Images

MICHEL BARNIER HAS confirmed that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator made the announcement on Twitter this morning.

Barnier wrote: “I would like to inform you that I have tested positive for #COVID19. I am doing well and in good spirits.”

He said he and his colleagues are “following all the necessary instructions”.

“For all those affected already, and for all those currently in isolation, we will get through this together,” Barnier added.

I would like to inform you that I have tested positive for #COVID19. I am doing well and in good spirits. I am following all the necessary instructions, as is my team.



For all those affected already, and for all those currently in isolation, we will get through this together. — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) March 19, 2020 Source: Michel Barnier /Twitter

Europe is now the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic.

There have been over 35,100 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Italy and around 3,000 deaths. Italy is on track to surpass the death toll in China (3,249 to date) which has over 81,000 confirmed cases.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has said the ongoing lockdown in the country will be extended beyond 3 April.

Related Read European Medicines Agency: No scientific evidence of link between ibuprofen and worsening of coronavirus

The European Central Bank has announced a €750 billion scheme to purchase government and corporate bonds to contain the economic damage from the virus.

China today recorded no new domestic infections of coronavirus for the first time, although it reported 34 imported cases.

A further 74 cases of the virus were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland yesterday, which brought to 366 the total number of cases here.

Ten new cases were also announced in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number there to 62. The first death from Covid-19 in the North was confirmed today.