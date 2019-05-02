Gardaí appeal for help in locating 36-year-old woman missing since Monday

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s help in locating a 36-year-old woman missing from Waterford since Monday.

Angela Butler – also known as Angela McGrath – was last seen in Waterford City on Monday of this week.

She is described as:

About 5 foot 3 inches in height

With long dark hair

When last seen she was wearing:

White runners

Blue jeans

A khaki jacket over a grey hooded top

Angela was carrying a handbag when she was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station 051-305300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.