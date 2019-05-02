Gardaí appeal for help in locating 36-year-old woman missing since Monday

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s help in locating a 36-year-old woman missing from Waterford since Monday.
Angela Butler – also known as Angela McGrath – was last seen in Waterford City on Monday of this week.
She is described as:
- About 5 foot 3 inches in height
- With long dark hair
When last seen she was wearing:
- White runners
- Blue jeans
- A khaki jacket over a grey hooded top
Angela was carrying a handbag when she was last seen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station 051-305300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
