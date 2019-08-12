The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DIRECT PROVISION: Asylum seekers living at a Dublin hotel have been told not to bring food to their rooms amid ongoing issues for people living in emergency accommodation across Ireland.

2. #HPV: A new test, developed by researchers in France, could make it easier to predict women’s risk of developing cervical cancer.

3. #IRISH: Students who apply for an exemption from learning Irish on the grounds of disability will no longer be required to provide evidence from a psychologist, the Department of Education has confirmed.

4. #VAT: Condoms and menstrual cups could soon be exempt from VAT, with Minister for Health Simon Harris understood to be calling for VAT to be scrapped on these products in October’s Budget.

5. #BEEF TALKS: Beef farmers will meet with Meat Industry Ireland today in a bid to end the ongoing dispute over beef prices. The Irish Farmers’ Association has called on retailers to also join the negotiations.

6. #NÓRA QUOIRIN: The search for the missing Irish teenager has stretched into its second week, with officers from the UK also joining the search effort. Hundreds of people scoured the Malaysian jungle yesterday despite it being Eid al-Adha, a major Muslim holiday.

7. #OSLO: A shooting at a mosque near Oslo in Norway is being treated as an “attempted act of terror”, police have said, with the suspect appearing to harbour far-right, anti-immigrant views.

8. #JEFFREY EPSTEIN: An autopsy been carried out on the body of billionaire Jeffrey Epstein who was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell over the weekend. Epstein was accused of sexually abusing underage girls.

