LAST UPDATE | 15 minutes ago
GOOD MORNING.
Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.
Cold spell
1. A Status Orange warning for ice and snow remains in place for Dublin and Wicklow until 9am this morning.
Met Éireann advises of further falls of sleet and snow this morning in the two counties, with accumulations in places and icy conditions.
Hamburg
2. Several people were killed and wounded in a shooting incident inside a building used by Jehovah’s Witnesses in the northern German city of Hamburg yesterday evening.
Cavan
3. A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man died following a fatal assault in Co Cavan.
At approximately 9.15am yesterday, gardaí received reports of a man discovered unresponsive with serious injuries at a domestic residence in Blacklion.
Despite medical intervention by gardaí, the man was later pronounced dead by paramedics.
Ukrainian refugees
4. Ukrainian families who have been living in a Dublin hotel for the last year are “heartbroken” at the prospect of having to leave in just three days.
A group of ten families got letters from the Department of Children and Equality informing them that it is “no longer possible” for them to remain in a hotel in the south east inner city.
US meeting
5. US Government officials have met with Irish diplomats in Dublin to request their help in international discussions to restart anti-nuclear weapons talks with Russia, The Journal has learned.
The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the meeting took place on Tuesday.
China
6. Chinese leader Xi Jinping has been awarded a third five-year term as president, putting him on track to stay in power for life.
The vote for Xi Jinping 2,952 to 0 by the NPC, members of which are appointed by the ruling party.
Contact tracing
7. The Covid tracker app is expected to be decommissioned this summer when EU regulations no longer require countries to issue vaccine certificates.
The app cost €811,227 to launch with over €100,000 spent on support and development in the six months after it launched, according to information released by the Department of Health to Aountú TD Peadar Toibín.
Investment scams
8. Consumers, particularly those over 55, are being warned of a rise in “highly convincing” serious investment scams.
FraudSMART, the fraud awareness initiative led by Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI), said fraudsters are using “highly convincing” brochures that “appear to be legitimate”.
Choice Music Awards
9. Dublin singer CMAT has won Irish Album of the Year 2022 at the RTÉ Choice Music Awards.
Sinéad O’Connor was recognised for Classic Irish Album while Fontaines D.C. were named Irish Artist of the Year.
The 18th annual music awards took place in Vicar St in Dublin last night and was hosted and broadcast by RTÉ 2FM.
