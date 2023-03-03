GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Wexford General Hospital

1. The hospital is set to reopen this morning for maternity services after a fire on Wednesday forced it to evacuate its patients.

While nobody was injured in the fire, more than 200 patients had to be evacuated from the building in a major response from emergency services.

A small group of 29 patients remained in the hospital for treatment but the majority were removed and transferred to other hospitals for treatment.

Greece tain collision

2. Greeks will hold a third day of protests across the country today after a fatal train collision killed at least 57 people, sparking public criticism of government failures in the rail network.

Anger has been mounting since a freight train and passenger train, carrying more than 350 people, collided head-on late Tuesday near Larissa in central Greece.

Island Policy

3. A long-awaited Government plan for island communities has been sent back to the drawing board after the minister in charge told officials to revisit the document and “firm up” its proposals.

Heather Humphreys, the Minister for Rural and Community Development, said the report won’t be published until she is “satisfied that it contains credible actions that will make a difference to our island communities” living off the coast of Ireland.

Advertisement

Decriminalisation

4. A report on efforts to decriminalise drugs in Ireland and four other jurisdictions has concluded that advances have been made in recent years but there is a lack of political will in Ireland.

The report by the Scottish Drugs Forum also claimed that the success of the marriage equality and abortion referendums have aided efforts for decriminalisation by opening discussion on more socially progressive topics.

Refugee accommodation

5. Cabinet is set to sign off on a funding boost worth millions for refugee accommodation projects today.

It’s understood another facility similar to that of Citywest is being finalised for use.

Nicola Sturgeon threat

6. A pensioner found guilty of threatening behaviour after posting online about the assassination of Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is due to be sentenced today.

William Curtis, 70, was convicted last month of sending threatening messages to Sturgeon and of sending or causing a threatening message to be sent to former MSP Stewart Stevenson in 2019 following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

Katie Taylor postponement

7. Katie Taylor has issued a challenge to undisputed light-welterweight champion Chantelle Cameron for a showdown at the Three Arena in May.

Taylor posted the message on her Instagram account following the news that her fight against Amanda Serrano had been postponed due to the Puerto Rican suffering an injury.

Bertie Ahern

8. The former Taoiseach has been on a media blitz recently but had a run-in with protestors yesterday while receiving an honorary doctorate from DCU.

Is he teeing up a presidential bid? Or just enjoying being back in the limelight? Our reporter Carl Kinsella casts an eye on his recent public appearances.