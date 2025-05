GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news to know as you start your day.

1. Report scrapped over AI

An Bord Pleanála has removed one of its inspectors from deliberations on a controversial expansion of a large steel plant in Limerick following concerns that a report was being written with the help of ChatGPT.

A spokesperson for the State body told The Journal that the report was scrapped “out of an abundance of caution”.

Its board members felt the use of artificial intelligence (AI) had the potential to “raise concerns about the integrity of the decision-making process” for the report into Aughinish Alumina, near Foynes on the Shannon Estuary.

2. Emergency departments

“We need faster and better coordinated responses” for people when they present to emergency departments with a mental health crisis, according to Minister for Mental Health Mary Butler, who yesterday launched the new national model of care for ‘Consultation Liaison Psychiatry services’ in Irish hospitals.

Liaison psychiatrists provides specialist mental health input in emergency departments and general hospital wards when someone presents with a mental health crisis.

While it is understood to play a critical role in supporting people who present with eating disorders, self-harm and suicidal ideation, there have been widespread criticisms this year of serious gaps of services across the country.

3. Ukraine

Ukraine has said it is ready to hold more talks with Russia in Istanbul next week, but repeated a call for Moscow to supply a document setting out its conditions for peace.

As the United Nations said that hopes for peace in the three-year-old war were “barely” alive, the United States again warned that it could withdraw from mediation efforts and impose sanctions on Russia.

Ukraine spoke out after Russia said it was still waiting for its rival to commit to new talks in Istanbul on Monday.

4. Gaza

One of Gaza’s few remaining hospitals has said Israeli forces carried out a forced evacuation of its premises, as the Israeli military pushed on with its offensive in the Palestinian territory.

“Israeli occupation forces are currently carrying out a forced evacuation of patients and medical staff from inside Al-Awda Hospital in Tel al-Zaatar — the only hospital that was still operating in the northern Gaza Strip,” the hospital said in a statement yesterday.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

5. Kinahan group

Sean McGovern, a leading member of the Kinahan Organised Crime Group, has been charged with five offences, including the murder of Noel Kirwan in 2016.

McGovern (39) appeared before judges Karen O’Connor, Gráinne Malone and Elma Sheahan at the Special Criminal Court this evening amid a heavy Garda presence.

He was extradited from the United Arab Emirates via an Irish Air Corps CASA aircraft last night.

6. Liverpool

The alleged driver of a car that drove through a crowd at Liverpool’s victory parade is set to appear in court charged with offences such as wounding and causing grievous bodily harm against six victims.

Paul Doyle, 53, is accused of seven offences following the incident on Water Street in the city centre on Monday, which resulted in 79 people suffering injuries.

The ages of those injured ranged from nine to 78, according to police.

7. Russell Brand

Comedian and actor Russell Brand is due to enter his pleas regarding sex offence charges in court today, including charges of rape and indecent assault.

The 49-year-old appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court earlier this month where he heard details of allegations against him, including that he raped a woman in a hotel room when she attended a Labour Party conference.

He is also accused of grabbing a TV worker’s breasts before dragging her into a toilet and orally raping her.

8. Weather forecast

Met Éireann is forecasting a rainy June Bank Holiday Weekend, with spells of heavy rain into Monday.

It was a rather cloudy start for most this morning, with some patchy mist and drizzle clearing.

The cloud will break up later too, with sunny spells and mostly dry weather throughout the afternoon.