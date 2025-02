GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

Dáil ‘not functioning’

1. Opposition TDs have expressed fury that Dáil committees have not been able to get up and running as a result of the row over speaking rights for the Regional Independents.

Captive exchanges

2. Hamas and Israeli officials have said they reached an agreement to exchange the bodies of dead hostages for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, keeping their fragile ceasefire intact for at least a few more days.

Used cars

3. The consumer protection watchdog has called on the Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien to “deliver better and easier access to information for buyers of used cars”.

Domestic violence

4. The government’s Domestic, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Agency has launched a new campaign which focuses on the “importance of victims and survivors telling their story”.

US trade relations

5. Tánaiste Simon Harris will today chair the first meeting of a trade body which was set up in response to fear that US president Donald Trump could slap tariffs on Irish exports.

Pope Francis

6. Pope Francis remains in a critical condition in hospital in Rome as he battles pneumonia in both lungs, but he had another “peaceful night”, the Vatican said in its latest update.

Ukrainian mineral deal

7. US President Donald has said that his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to Washington on Friday to sign a deal on minerals that Ukraine hopes will lead to future security guarantees from Washington.

Rosslare ferry

8. A woman died following a “serious incident” yesterday aboard a passenger ferry currently docked at Rosslare Europort and a man has been arrested in connection with the investigation.