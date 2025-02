GOOD MORNING. Here are the top news stories to know as you start your day.

1. Ukrainian refugees

Ukrainians living in a building formerly used as student accommodation in Cork city have expressed shock and sadness about plans to relocate them.

Around 300 Ukrainian refugees – mostly women and children – are currently living in the privately-owned Cork Student Village on the Carrigrohane Road, near the Victoria Cross area of the city.

The Department of Integration recently wrote to residents, telling them they would be relocated next month.

2. Seanad election

Sinn Féin’s Conor Murphy, a minister in Stormont, has secured a seat in the Seanad, bringing the elections to the industry panel to a close.

Murphy took one of the nine seats on the industrial and commercial vocational panel in a result confirmed close to 1am early this morning.

Northern Ireland’s outgoing economy minister has vowed to bring a “northern perspective” to the Seanad and use his switch from Stormont to the Oireachtas to advance Sinn Féin’s push for Irish unification.

3. Grammy Awards

Beyonce has finally won the Grammy award for best album of the year, while pop singers like Sabrina Carpenter and Charli XCX have received their first wins at the annual music awards.

The 67th Grammy Awards took place last night in Los Angeles, where the film, tv and music industries have been shaken by the recent devastating wildfires.

4. Trump’s tariffs

China has threatened to retaliate against the US following President Donald Trump’s decision to impose 10% tariffs.

China says the US action violates World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules, which govern global commerce, and has vowed to raise a legal case. It has also promised to take “necessary counter-measures to defend its legitimate rights and interests”.

5. Omagh inquiry

Former justice minister Charlie Flanagan has raised concerns about the failure of the government in Ireland to commission its own inquiry into the Omagh bombing.

Flanagan, who also served as Minister for Foreign Affairs, predicted that vital intelligence information held by the Republic of Ireland may not be made available to the UK inquiry into the Real IRA outrage.

6. Pint pricing

The price of several draught pints is rising again today.

The base level price of a pint of Guinness, Harp, Smithwicks and Hophouse 13 have all increased by six cents today, excluding VAT. Guinness 0.0 has increased by nine cents per pint, excluding VAT.

7. Washington Bishop

Armagh Bishop Michael Router has spoken out in support of Washington Bishop Mariann Edgar-Budde, whom US President Donald Trump called “nasty” and demanded an apology from following a prayer service where she told Trump from the pulpit that he was sowing fear among the country’s immigrants and LGBTQ+ people.

8. Santorini

Overnight tremors shook Greece’s popular tourist destination Santorini, prompting some people to sleep outdoors and others to leave by plane or ferry. Over 200 minor earthquakes were recorded at sea or on surrounding islands.

9. Cork fire

Foul play has been ruled out in the case of a 62-year-old man who died following a house fire at a flat in Togher Road in Cork city on Friday night.