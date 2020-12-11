The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #OPENING UP: Ministers in the North have warned against a “festive free-for-all” as certain sectors re-open today after a two-week ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown.

2. #VACCINE: The government is considering asking retired doctors and healthcare professionals who are proficient in administering injections to help with the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine.

3. #RIP: Actress Barbara Windsor, best known for her roles in Eastenders and the Carry On franchise, has died at the age of 83.

4. #PERSON OF THE YEAR: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been named as Time’s Person of the Year for 2020.

5. #APPROVED: A US government advisory panel has endorsed Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

6. #WEXIT: Wales’ nationalist party Plaid Cymru has pledged to hold an independence referendum within five years if it commands a majority after the country’s parliament elections next May.

7. #CONCERNED: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has warned that Irish politics is becoming more polarised due to the influence of social media.

8. #WHISTLEBLOWERS: Today marks five years since former Air Corps members alleged that they became unwell due to their exposure to dangerous chemicals at Baldonnel Airfield.