The 9 at 9: Friday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #AMAZON Leo Varadkar has threatened that Ireland will vote against the controversial Mercusor trade deal unless Brazil takes steps to protect the Amazon.

2. #INSURANCE Motorists will no longer require a so-called ‘Green Card’ to drive Irish-registered vehicles in the UK, including in the North, after Brexit.

3. #SORRY Conor McGregor has apologised after a video emerged of the MMA star apparently attacking an older man in a Dublin pub.

4. #VACANT Almost 100 properties managed by the Office of Public Works are sitting vacant around the country, according to documents obtained by TheJournal.ie’s investigative platform Noteworthy.



5. #STEPPING DOWN The Irish Independent reports that Fine Gael TD John Deasy will leave politics before the next general election, but insists that local disputes within the party in Waterford did not factor in his decision.

6. #HEALTH A new daily pill that would combine aspirin with other drugs to lower blood pressure and cholesterol would cut the risk of heart failure and stroke by a third, according to new research.

7. #USA A murderer linked to a months-long killing spree that targeted older gay men in 1994 has been executed in the US state of Florida.

8. #PINTS More than €78,870 has been spent in the Dáil bar in the first half of 2019, according to figures obtained by TheJournal.ie under Freedom of Information laws.

9. #WEATHER It will be a dry day with sunny spells, with highest temperatures ranging between 20 and 24 degrees Celsius. Most areas will also experience dry and sunny conditions tomorrow, when temperatures will reach as high as 25 degrees.

Comments have been closed.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.