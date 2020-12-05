The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #BREXIT: Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will hold emergency talks today as negotiations on a post-Brexit deal go down to the wire.
2. #CRSS: A Government scheme to provide cash to businesses forced to close due to Covid-19 restrictions has paid out €79.3 million to 13,800 premises so far.
3. #VACCINES: The World Health Organisation has warned that the roll-out of vaccines to fight Covid-19 will not stop the spread of the virus by itself.
4. #DAILY FIGURES: Health officials confirmed last night that six more people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland, with a further 265 cases also reported yesterday.
5. #CANNABIS: The US House of Representatives has approved a bill to decriminalise and tax marijuana in the country at a federal level.
6. #BRISTOL: A 16-year-old boy was among four workers killed in an explosion at a waste water treatment works in England yesterday.
7. #SCAMMERS: Gardaí have issued a warning over efforts by scammers to target Christmas online shoppers through fake text messages about delivery payments.
8. #RINGSEND: Two people in their 20s have been arrested after €53,000 worth of drugs were seized in Dublin last night.
9. #WEATHER: It will be a mainly dry day with sunny spells developing through the morning, although there will be showery rain in western coastal counties. Highest temperatures will be between 5 and 7 degrees Celsius.
