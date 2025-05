GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news to know as you start your day.

1. Catching a killer

In today’s Morning Lead, Niall O’Connor takes readers behind the scenes of the Garda investigation that finally brought murderer Richard Satchwell to justice.

2. Trade wars

US President Donald Trump has said that he is doubling the tariff rate on steel to 50%, a dramatic increase that could further push up prices for a metal used to make housing, cars and other goods.

3. ‘Tough love’

The EU’s diplomatic chief Kaja Kallas has said the bloc is beefing up defence spending after “tough love” from the Trump administration, as she called for stronger ties to counter China’s “economic might”.

4. Irish space centre?

The former chief economist for Nasa, Alex MacDonald, has said Ireland is uniquely placed to join the modern-day space race, thanks to close links to America and the fact that we’re an English-speaking nation.

5. Out of service

Irish Rail has announced that its services between Dublin’s Connolly Station and Dún Laoghaire will be unavailable this weekend as commuters flock to a series of bank holiday events.

6. Pharmacy prescriptions

Medical card holders will have to pay to avail of a new pharmacy prescription service that is to be rolled out by the end of the year.

7. Golf

Shane Lowry is four shots off the lead after a second round of 72 at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio. Lowry picked up birdies on the fifth and 11th but dropped shots on the ninth and 12th to leave him on three-under heading into the weekend.

8. Fatal crash

A woman in her 70s has died following a collision between a car and a van in Co Donegal.

9. TACO

A few weeks ago a Financial Times journalist coined a phrase which was duly taken up by Wall Street traders, and has since sparked fury from the US President: ‘Taco trade’ – with ‘Taco’ meaning Trump Always Chickens Out.