IRISH RAIL HAS announced that its services between Dublin’s Connolly Station and Dún Laoghaire will be unavailable this weekend as commuters flock to a series of bank holiday events.

Between today and Monday, 2 June, restrictions and alterations will apply to both rail and bus services because of limited capacity due to annual summer gatherings such as the Bloom festival and the VHI Women’s Mini Marathon taking place.

Here are the main changes to note across the primary public transport services.

Irish Rail

A revised timetable will be in place for the weekend, with Monday’s times operating as Sunday schedules for Dart and commuter services.

Dart services between Connolly Station and Dún Laoghaire will be unavailable due to major works on the line between Connolly and Blackrock which will also impact Rosslare Intercity services.

However, rail tickets on affected routes are valid on Dublin Bus. Dart services are operating between Malahide/Howth and Connolly, and between Dún Laoghaire and Bray/Greystones.

Irish Rail is reminding customers to pre-book tickets to ensure a seat on intercity trains because of high demand on Heuston-bound rail for the purpose of attending the Bord Bia Bloom festival in Dublin’s Phoenix Park.

Some Dublin-bound trains from Galway, Limerick, Cork and Waterford are already fully booked, so additional trains will operate out of Cork and Galway to accommodate passenger numbers heading to Bloom Extra early trains from Cobh, Midleton and Mallow will be laid on to provide for high numbers attending the Cork City Marathon on Sunday.

Bus Éireann

The company says all services will operate to a Sunday schedule this weekend.

This will include Dublin’s Expressway services serving Ballina, Cavan, Donegal, Dundalk, Letterkenny, Monaghan, Sligo, Waterford and Wexford as well as serving Cork, Galway, Limerick and Tralee.

Customers are strongly advised to pre-book their tickets and allow for delays if heading to and from Dublin Airport on Expressway due to holidaymakers jetting abroad.

The VHI Women’s Mini Marathon in the capital will cause road closures, so Bus Éireann says people must check service updates on its website for the latest travel information.

Dublin Bus

The company’s Monday service will operate to a Sunday schedule.

Its Nitelink service will continue today, but will not be in place tomorrow.

Customers are told to be aware of traffic diversions in place across the city to facilitate the Women’s Mini Marathon tomorrow.