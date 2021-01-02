#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 0°C Saturday 2 January 2021
Advertisement

The 8 at 8: Saturday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 2 Jan 2021, 7:50 AM
32 minutes ago 1,208 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5314423
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CARE HOMES: New documents reveal complaints detailing allegations of a lack of social distancing, visitation issues and staff not adhering to public health guidelines in nursing homes across Ireland.

2. #THIRD WAVE: After another day of record Covid-19 case numbers, the chief medical officer is warning that Ireland’s health system will be unable to cope if these trends continue.

3. #BISHOPSTOWN: Gardaí are investigating the death of a man in Cork, whose body was discovered by family members yesterday.

4. #MIDDLE EAST: The United Nations has warned that Iran is preparing to step up uranium enrichment, far beyond the terms of the nuclear deal, BBC News reports.

5. #VACCINE: The Irish Times reports that authorities are examining whether to follow the United Kingdom in accelerating the roll-out of vaccine by delaying the administration of a second dose.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

6. #UNITED KINGDOM: Boris Johnson is under pressure to delay the reopening of schools across England, Sky News reports.

7. #DEFENCE SPENDING: US president Donald Trump’s veto of a new spending bill was overridden unanimously by the Senate, the New York Times reports.

8. #MOTHER AND CHILD SCHEME: A Dublin councillor has called for a memorial to former health minister Noël Browne.

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie