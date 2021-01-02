The 8 at 8: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CARE HOMES: New documents reveal complaints detailing allegations of a lack of social distancing, visitation issues and staff not adhering to public health guidelines in nursing homes across Ireland.

2. #THIRD WAVE: After another day of record Covid-19 case numbers, the chief medical officer is warning that Ireland’s health system will be unable to cope if these trends continue.

3. #BISHOPSTOWN: Gardaí are investigating the death of a man in Cork, whose body was discovered by family members yesterday.

4. #MIDDLE EAST: The United Nations has warned that Iran is preparing to step up uranium enrichment, far beyond the terms of the nuclear deal, BBC News reports.

5. #VACCINE: The Irish Times reports that authorities are examining whether to follow the United Kingdom in accelerating the roll-out of vaccine by delaying the administration of a second dose.

6. #UNITED KINGDOM: Boris Johnson is under pressure to delay the reopening of schools across England, Sky News reports.

7. #DEFENCE SPENDING: US president Donald Trump’s veto of a new spending bill was overridden unanimously by the Senate, the New York Times reports.

8. #MOTHER AND CHILD SCHEME: A Dublin councillor has called for a memorial to former health minister Noël Browne.