Wednesday 16 December 2020
The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 16 Dec 2020, 7:48 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #VACCINES: Nearly one-quarter of the world’s population may not have access to a Covid-19 vaccine until at least 2022, a study has warned.

2. #CETA: Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan said efforts to push through government approval of outstanding elements of the controversial EU-Canada CETA trade agreement are “extraordinary” and “cynical”.

3. #DIRECT PROVISION: The government’s plan for a phased end to Ireland’s Direct Provision system has been delayed until February 2021, Minister Roderic O’Gorman confirmed. 

4. #ZERO COVID: New Zealand’s elimination strategy for the coronavirus was driven as much by fear as it was ambition, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

5. #MATERNITY: A rally was last night held outside the Coombe Maternity Hospital to protest against a Covid-19 restriction that prevents women’s partners from being in the wards for full labour and after the delivery.

6. #PAY ISSUE: Student nurses who are rostered to work should be paid by their employers, the Taoiseach said.

7. #PAY DEAL: The executive committee of the Teachers Union of Ireland recommended to its almost 20,000 members that they shouldn’t accept the government’s proposed new public-service agreement. 

8. #TESTING: The US authorised its first rapid at-home test for Covid-19, which is available over-the-counter and produces a result in around 20 minutes.

