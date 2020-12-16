The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #VACCINES: Nearly one-quarter of the world’s population may not have access to a Covid-19 vaccine until at least 2022, a study has warned.
2. #CETA: Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan said efforts to push through government approval of outstanding elements of the controversial EU-Canada CETA trade agreement are “extraordinary” and “cynical”.
3. #DIRECT PROVISION: The government’s plan for a phased end to Ireland’s Direct Provision system has been delayed until February 2021, Minister Roderic O’Gorman confirmed.
4. #ZERO COVID: New Zealand’s elimination strategy for the coronavirus was driven as much by fear as it was ambition, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.
5. #MATERNITY: A rally was last night held outside the Coombe Maternity Hospital to protest against a Covid-19 restriction that prevents women’s partners from being in the wards for full labour and after the delivery.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
6. #PAY ISSUE: Student nurses who are rostered to work should be paid by their employers, the Taoiseach said.
7. #PAY DEAL: The executive committee of the Teachers Union of Ireland recommended to its almost 20,000 members that they shouldn’t accept the government’s proposed new public-service agreement.
8. #TESTING: The US authorised its first rapid at-home test for Covid-19, which is available over-the-counter and produces a result in around 20 minutes.
COMMENTS