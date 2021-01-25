The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #IMPEACHED: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to send the Senate a single article of impeachment today accusing Donald Trump of inciting the Capitol riot.
2. #CORONAVIRUS: The Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 is to discuss Level 5 restrictions, the situation in our hospitals and travel restrictions that should be in place.
3. #DONEGAL: A man has been arrested and charged following a dangerous driving incident in which the driver fled from gardaí and a garda vehicle was struck.
4. #NETHERLANDS: Protests against a curfew to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the Netherlands degenerated into clashes with police and looting in cities across the country yesterday.
5. #WHAT NOW?: Ireland’s last Magdalene laundry closed in 1996 – what should become of it now?
6. #PORTUGAL: Portugese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has been re-elected, according to media projections and partial results, after a poll held at the height of the country’s coronavirus crisis.
7. #VACCINATION: Three-quarters of people say they will take a Covid-19 vaccine, according to the results of a new opinion poll.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
8. #CLOSED: A sheeben operating in a private industrial premises has been shut down by gardaí in Swords, Co Dublin.
9. #BRAZIL: Thousands of Brazilians took to the streets for a second day to call for the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro.
