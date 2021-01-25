#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 9 at 9: Monday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 25 Jan 2021, 8:46 AM
Image: Shutterstock/baranq
Image: Shutterstock/baranq

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #IMPEACHED: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to send the Senate a single article of impeachment today accusing Donald Trump of inciting the Capitol riot.

2. #CORONAVIRUS: The Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 is to discuss Level 5 restrictions, the situation in our hospitals and travel restrictions that should be in place. 

3. #DONEGAL: A man has been arrested and charged following a dangerous driving incident in which the driver fled from gardaí and a garda vehicle was struck. 

4. #NETHERLANDS: Protests against a curfew to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the Netherlands degenerated into clashes with police and looting in cities across the country yesterday.

5. #WHAT NOW?: Ireland’s last Magdalene laundry closed in 1996 – what should become of it now? 

6. #PORTUGAL: Portugese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has been re-elected, according to media projections and partial results, after a poll held at the height of the country’s coronavirus crisis.

7. #VACCINATION: Three-quarters of people say they will take a Covid-19 vaccine, according to the results of a new opinion poll.

8. #CLOSED: A sheeben operating in a private industrial premises has been shut down by gardaí in Swords, Co Dublin.

9. #BRAZIL: Thousands of Brazilians took to the streets for a second day to call for the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

