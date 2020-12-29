The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #VACCINE: The first Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccinations in the Republic of Ireland will take place today.

2. #DRUGS: Drug testing at musical festivals might get the green light by summer 2021.

3. #HOSPITALS: Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan expressed concern at the rise in the number of people with Covid-19 who require hospitalisation.

4. #VETOED: The US House of Representatives voted to override Donald Trump’s veto of a defence policy bill.

5. #DRIVING: Here are the pass rates for every RSA test centre in 2020.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

6. #COURTS: The Courts Service is set to use Croke Park to hold criminal trials during the first three months of the new year.

7. #REJECTED: Ghislaine Maxwell, former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein, has been denied bail in the US.

8. #CO KERRY: Gardaí charged four people following an assault and serious public order incident in Kerry.