The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #VACCINE: The first Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccinations in the Republic of Ireland will take place today.
2. #DRUGS: Drug testing at musical festivals might get the green light by summer 2021.
3. #HOSPITALS: Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan expressed concern at the rise in the number of people with Covid-19 who require hospitalisation.
4. #VETOED: The US House of Representatives voted to override Donald Trump’s veto of a defence policy bill.
5. #DRIVING: Here are the pass rates for every RSA test centre in 2020.
6. #COURTS: The Courts Service is set to use Croke Park to hold criminal trials during the first three months of the new year.
7. #REJECTED: Ghislaine Maxwell, former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein, has been denied bail in the US.
8. #CO KERRY: Gardaí charged four people following an assault and serious public order incident in Kerry.
