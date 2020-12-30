#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 30 December 2020
The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 30 Dec 2020, 7:58 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #MEETING: The Cabinet is meeting this afternoon to look at current Covid-19 measures in place and consider restrictions in light of recent case and hospitalisation numbers.

2. #SCHOOLS: The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) has called on the government to consider delaying the start of the next school term until 11 January at the earliest. 

3. #SECOND VACCINE: The Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for use in the UK. 

4. #RENTING: The government’s eviction moratorium helped to reduce child and family homelessness during the pandemic, but the level of single adult homelessness remained static. 

5. #ARCHIVES: Prince Charles abandoned a proposed visit to the Republic of Ireland in the summer of 1996 amid concerns about his personal safety, previously classified documents show.

6. #ARRESTS: Over 1,200 Irish people were arrested by the UK’s Met Police up until the middle of October this year.  

7. #STRAIN: The US state of Colorado has recorded what is reportedly the United States’ first case of the new coronavirus variant that was first identified in the UK in recent months.

8. #CROATIA: At least six people have died after a powerful earthquake om central Croatia.  

Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

