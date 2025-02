GOOD MORNING.

Stoneybatter

1. Gardaí continue to investigate a stabbing incident in the Stoneybatter area on the north side of Dublin yesterday afternoon in which three people were injured.

Gaza

2. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu once again praised a proposal from Donald Trump for the US to take control of Gaza and displace its population, calling it “revolutionary”.

Trump tariffs

3. The US will move to impose 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium imports this week, President Donald Trump has said, the latest in a slew of trade levies he has announced.

Saints and Scholars?

4. Irish people have become less literate in the past decade, with even graduates’ reading skills getting worse.

EU meetings

5. Taoiseach Micheál Martin will travel to Brussels and Paris today to attend bilateral EU meetings and a global Artificial Intelligence Summit in the French capital.

Outdoor advertising

6. Dublin City Council has been under sustained pressure from outdoor advertising firm JC Decaux to ensure its advertising displays in the capital are not blocked – and has complied with many of the company’s demands.

Super Bowl

7. Who won the Super Bowl? And how did Donald Trump react to Taylor Swift being booed by the crowd?

Half Time show

8. The audience had one major question: would Kendrick Lamar perform “Not Like Us,” the searing diss track that served as the knockout blow in his eyebrow-raising rap battle with Drake? In a word? Yes.