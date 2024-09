EVERY MORNING, The Journal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

Lebanon

1. Israel rejected a push by allies for a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon and vowed to keep fighting Hezbollah militants “until victory”, ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s expected address to the UN General Assembly today.

Michael Shine

2. Taoiseach Simon Harris pledged to engage with survivors of Michael Shine to get them a process they believe can give them information and justice.

Strike

3. Striking plumbers, fitters, welders and apprentices are mounting a picket outside the site of the National Children’s Hospital in a dispute over travel allowances.

Hurricane Helene

4. Hurricane Helena weakened hours after it made landfall in the US state of Florida, with officials warning the storm remained “extremely dangerous” as it surged inland, leaving flooded roads and homes in its wake.

OPW

5. The State Agency embroiled in controversy concerning the taxpayers’ spend of €1.4m on a security hut for Leinster House pulled a tender process for a new €600,000 PR contract – only hours after advertising it.

Argentina

6. Poverty in Argentina rose to 52% of the population during the first six months of the self-described “anarcho-capitalist” regime of the country’s president Javier Milei.

US Secret Service

7. Members of a bipartisan congressional taskforce investigating the assassination attempts on former US president Donald Trump emphasised that the Secret Service was responsible for the failures in planning and communication, not local authorities.

Derry

8. 84-year-old Joyce Taggart died following a two-vehicle collision in Derry yesterday afternoon.