Lebanon

1. A hospital in southern Lebanon said it had been shelled by Israeli forces yesterday after being warned to evacuate. Israel said its forces struck Hezbollah fighters inside a mosque adjacent to the hospital.

Garda car defects

2. Gardaí have been forced to immediately remove almost 70 cars from service, including those used by the Armed Support Unit, due to fears over a potential defect in the cars’ engines.

Weather warnings

3. Three rain warnings will be in place today for counties in the southwest as Met Éireann has said heavy and persistent rain is expected for the entire day.

US Election

4. US president Joe Biden said he was not confident the US election in November would be peaceful, citing incendiary comments by Republican contender Donald Trump, who still rejects his 2020 defeat.

Policy Matters

5. In a Policy Matters interview with The Journal, Taoiseach Simon Harris said he won’t “compare and contrast” Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael on housing.

E-scooter ban

6. Public transport firms have pledged to enforce a new ban on bringing electric scooters onto public transport kicking in next week.

Off the record

7. Sky News journalist Beth Rigby pulled out of an interview with former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson after being told that she was not allowed to record or make a transcript of her interview.

Donegal

8. The search for a man who was reported missing on Thursday evening is continuing in Co Donegal.

X

9. Elon Musk’s X has paid millions of dollars in fines in Brazil to settle a row with a judge who banned the platform in its biggest Latin American market over disinformation. But the platform transferred the money into the wrong account.