Lebanon

1. The US, France and other allies have jointly called for an immediate 21-day ceasefire to allow for negotiations in the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah that has killed more than 600 people in Lebanon in recent days.

Iwao Hakamada

2. The world’s longest-serving death row prisoner Iwao Hakamada has been acquitted by a Japanese court, more than half a century after his 1968 murder conviction.

XL Bully ban

3. New regulations are being put to Cabinet this morning to ban the importation, breeding and selling of XL bully dogs from 1 October.

Nightclub opening hours

4. Long-awaited legislation to allow pubs and nightclubs to extend their opening hours is expected to be brought to government in October, the Taoiseach confirmed to The Journal.

Far-right propaganda

5. A new repor documenting anti-immigrant activity in Ireland said that footage of violent incidents is being filmed and re-shared by international far-right figures as propaganda.

Adult ADHD assessments

6. Health authorities in south Dublin and Co Wicklow are being accused of “closing the door” on adults seeking ADHD assessments, with new referrals “paused” and people facing a four-year waiting list.

COP29

7. Minister for Climate Eamon Ryan is expected to be named as one of a select number of ministers appointed to facilitate negotiations between countries at the COP29 climate summit in November.

New York

8. New York Mayor Eric Adams was indicted on federal criminal charges, US media reported Wednesday, following multiple probes into alleged corruption within his administration and the resignations of top officials.