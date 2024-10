GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Kyran Durnin

1. Gardaí will today search a house in Dundalk, Co Louth as part of the investigation into the disappearance of eight-year-old Kyran Durnin.

General Election

2. The three coalition leaders have agreed that a general election will be held this year.

Lebanon

3. Hezbollah has launched a barrage of rocket fire against Israel this morning, targeting an intelligence base near Tel Aviv and a naval base near Haifa, the group said.

Housing crisis

4. Only 33 rental properties are currently possible to access with the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) discretionary rate in 16 surveyed local authority areas.

Jackie Cahill

5. Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill announced that he will not contest the next general election. Cahill said he has decided on “personal grounds following health advice not to put my name forward in the upcoming General Election”.

Occupied Territories Bill

6. Tánaiste Micheál Martin will update Cabinet later on the Government’s approach to the Occupied Territories Bill.

Spinal surgery

7. A total of 20 children have been waiting more than four months for spinal surgery, according to new figures to be brought before Cabinet later this morning.

Harvey Weinstein

8. Harvey Weinstein has been diagnosed with a form of bone marrow cancer, US media have reported, a month after he was indicted on a new sex crime charge.