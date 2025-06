A MOTHER HAS relived the shock of a life-changing stroke just days after she brought her newborn son home from hospital.

Lisa Kenny, 42, was separated from her family for seven months after the crippling health emergency derailed the joy of welcoming baby Alfie in October 2019.

She now lives with aphasia, an acquired language disorder that often occurs following brain injury, such as stroke.

She spoke about her experience as part of Aphasia Awareness Month.

Aphasia affects the understanding of spoken or written language, including reading and writing or the production of spoken language.

Ms Kenny, from Balbriggan in north Dublin, said: “With my stroke and aphasia, it was hard to suddenly be separated from my children because I couldn’t talk and I was on a lot of medication.

“When I was in hospital, it was so hard because I couldn’t see my children, Emily, now 13, and Alfie.”

Her first symptom of stroke, four days after returning home with Alfie, was a headache and she later lost feeling in her right arm and leg before her face began to droop.

Ms Kenny’s fiance, Paul, phoned for an ambulance and a brain scan revealed she had experienced a haemorrhagic stroke.

She underwent brain surgery and again two months later, to replace her skull bone.

Due to complications including pneumonia and seizure, it would be seven months before Lisa she could return home from the National Rehabilitation Hospital, where she worked with occupational, physical and speech and language therapists.

“Now, I’m OK with speaking and talking, it’s 50/50. I have got back to normal texting, which is huge for my communication,” she said.

As a result of her aphasia, she could not return to work.

Lisa uses Irish Heart Foundation supports to aid her recovery, including the Young Stroke Survivors Network, the Life after Stroke private Facebook group, the Aphasia-Friendly Cafe and the Rhythm of Recovery Choir.

“I continue to push and challenge myself and just try to stay positive,” she said.

“I keep going, keep strong and healthy, for Emily and Alfie.

“I choose to laugh, love and be happy because life keeps going on and I will always have them with me.

“My speech and language and physiotherapy are the key, too.”

She is working with the national charity to improve her comprehension, reading and maths.

Helen Gaynor, head of community support services with the charity, said: “The Irish Heart Foundation offers a variety of support services for people living with the life changing effects of a stroke, including the challenges of aphasia.

“Our stroke connect service and peer support groups are available to anyone who has experienced a stroke, and those living with aphasia.

“Our Step by Step through Stroke booklet, a helpful guide for stroke survivors, families and carers, helps people to prepare for potential changes due to stroke, such as communication difficulties.”

For more information on aphasia support, and other supports for anyone affected by heart disease or stroke, visit irishheart.ie