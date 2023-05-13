Motorcyclist killed in Co Longford road collision

GARDAÍ ARE CURRENTLY at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a tractor and a motorcycle that occurred at approximately 1:30pm today in Co Longford between Aughnacliffe and Ennybegs at Esker South, Ballinalee.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The road at Esker South, Ballinalee is currently closed with local diversions in place. Forensic Collision Investigators have conducted an examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Esker South area of Ballinalee between 1pm and 1:45pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.