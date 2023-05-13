Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 13 May 2023 Dublin: 14°C
Alamy Stock Photo File photo
# Longford
Motorcyclist killed in Co Longford road collision
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
2.1k
0
43 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE CURRENTLY at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a tractor and a motorcycle that occurred at approximately 1:30pm today in Co Longford between Aughnacliffe and Ennybegs at Esker South, Ballinalee.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The road at Esker South, Ballinalee is currently closed with local diversions in place. Forensic Collision Investigators have conducted an examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Esker South area of Ballinalee between 1pm and 1:45pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags