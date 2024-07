NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Niall and Declan McNally, brothers of Natalie McNally, after finishing their 'Craigavon To Croker Charity Walk' in time for the All-Ireland football final between Armagh and Galway at Croke Park, Dublin. The brothers completed the walk in memory of their sister Natalie, who was murdered at her home in Lurgan on December 18, 2023. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

Ireland's Kathy Baker holds onto the ball in a ruck during the women's Pool B Rugby Sevens match between Ireland and South Africa at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#MIDDLE EAST: The United Nations has urged Israel to display “maximum restraint” after a rocket attack in the annexed Golan Heights and an airstrike on a school in Gaza yesterday.

#ENGLAND: Two men in their 20s were killed after their light aircraft crashed into a field in North Yorkshire this morning.

#RUSSIA: Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to relaunch production of mid-range nuclear weapons if the US confirmed its intention to deploy missiles to Germany or elsewhere in Europe.

#FRANCE: French train services have been fully restored after tracks were sabotaged ahead of the Olympic Games in Paris.

PARTING SHOT

Mass being said at the summit church at Croagh Patrick to celebrate Reek Sunday. Catholic Bishops Catholic Bishops

THOUSANDS OF PILGRIMS took on the climbing of Croagh Patrick to celebrate Reek Sunday today.

In honour of St Patrick, pilgrims scaled Ireland’s holiest mountain, some of which were barefoot, and attended mass said at the summit church.

Pilgrimage to Croagh Patrick has been undertaken for over 1,500 years.