NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Superintendent Anthony Farrell and Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman – Garda Eastern Region and press officer Liam Geraghty talking to the press about the shooting at the Tesco supermarket at the Fairgreen Shopping Centre. Sasko Lazarov / © RollingNews.ie Sasko Lazarov / © RollingNews.ie / © RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Mira, aged four, cries during the funeral of her father, Hosam Wafi who, according to family members, was killed while heading to an aid distribution hub, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#MADELINE MCCANN: Fresh searches are to be carried out in Portugal by German police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

#SICILY: Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, erupted early this morning and sent massive plumes of ash and smoke into the Sicilian sky, causing panic among locals and tourists.

#COLORADO: A man accused of using a makeshift flamethrower and an incendiary device to attack a US group bringing attention to Israeli hostages in Gaza has been charged with a federal hate crime.

#ISRAEL: Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip have opened fire as people headed towards an aid distribution site, killing at least three people and wounding dozens, health officials and a witness said.

#PEACE TALKS: Russia and Ukraine have agreed to swap the bodies of 6,000 soldiers killed in action.

#POLAND: Conservative nationalist Karol Nawrocki has won Poland’s weekend presidential runoff election, according to the final vote count.

PARTING SHOT

Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography / Fennell Photography

THE ANNUAL BLOOM Festival has officially concluded today.

The festival welcomed over 100,000 visitors to Phoenix Park over the June bank holiday weekend, organisers said, who added that “business flourished, and spirits soared at the much-loved event”.

Speaking today, Ford Bia’s Chief Executive Jim O’Toole said, “Bloom 2025 has been a fantastic success — we welcomed wonderful crowds over the five days, enjoyed mostly favourable weather, and the atmosphere throughout the show has been incredibly positive.

“As we wrap up this year’s event, excitement is already building for a very special milestone: Bord Bia Bloom’s 20th anniversary in 2026.”