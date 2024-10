NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A large crowd of protesters in Dublin during a event organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, supported by over 160 Irish civil society groups, during a National Demonstration for Palestine. Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Attendees hold up signs before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show in Pennsylvania. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#LEBANON: Israel has expanded its bombardment in Lebanon, hitting Beirut’s southern suburbs with 12 air strikes and striking a Palestinian refugee camp deep in northern Lebanon for the first time.

#SCOTLAND: The Scottish National Party has pointed to the recent Budget as an example of the “opportunities” that an independent Scotland could enjoy.

#FRANCE: Several people, including a young child, died when an overcrowded boat attempted to cross the Channel to Britain.

#GUILDFORD: A memorial service will be held this weekend to mark the 50th anniversary of the Guildford pub bombings.

#PENNSYLVANIA: Donald Trump is to make a return to the small town in Pennsylvania where an attempt was made on his life during a rally attended by thousands of supporters.

PARTING SHOT

LIVERPOOL EXTENDED THEIR lead at the top of the Premier League to four points thanks to Diogo Jota’s winner in a 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Arne Slot has now won nine of his first 10 games since succeeding Jurgen Klopp, but will be frustrated that the visitors invited a late onslaught from the winless Eagles.

You can read The 42′s full match report here.