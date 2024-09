NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Shop owner Noel McGowan was pictured celebrating alongside staff and Sarah Ruane from the National Lottery following the news that his Spar store in Kinlough sold Friday night’s winning EuroMillions Ireland Only Raffle ticket worth €1,005,000. Siobhan McGowan Siobhan McGowan

INTERNATIONAL

Tensions flared today at Wittenberg Platz in Berlin as a pro-Palestinian motorcade clashed with a pro-Israel counter-protest. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#KYIV: Russia launches deadly air strikes as its forces advance in east Ukraine

#UGANDA: The funeral of murdered Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei is to be held in Uganda next week

#KANSAS: Celebration of life for murdered Irish chef Shaun Brady to take place today in Kansas

#GRENFELL TOWER: Criminal prosecutions should be brought against Grenfell Tower cladding firms, said former UK Housing Secretary Michael Gove

PARTING SHOT

Rás na mBan champion Mia Griffin is congratulated by her grandmothers Joan Caulfield and Breda Griffin. Lorraine O'Sullivan Lorraine O'Sullivan

KILKENNY’S MIA GREEN has become the first Irish winner of Rás na mBan in 11 years as she closed out her magenta jersey win on a double stage final day in her home county.

She also won the points classification and the best Irish rider award.