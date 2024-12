NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

An ESB worker pictured today as the ESB continues to work across the country to restore power. ESB ESB

INTERNATIONAL

Syrians celebrate the fall of the Assad regime in Syria at a demonstration on Sergel's Square in Stockholm, Sweden. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#SYRIA: Syrian President Bashar Assad has reportedly taken refuge in Moscow, having been granted asylum following the fall of his regime in Syria.

#UKRAINE: US President-elect Donald Trump has called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, claiming Kyiv “would like to make a deal” to end the more than 1,000-day war.

#THE HAGUE: At least five people have died and several other people were injured after an explosion and fire destroyed an apartment block in the Dutch city of The Hague, authorities said.

PARTING SHOT

Paul Mescal pictured last month at the premiere of Gladiator II. Shutterstock / Fred Duval Shutterstock / Fred Duval / Fred Duval

IRISH ACTOR PAUL Mescal made his Saturday Night Live debut last night, acting in a number of sketches on the US late-night show.

The Kildare man’s latest film, Gladiator II, recently hit cinemas across the world.

“I’ve always loved SNL, this place has such history and growing up back home, I never imagined I’d be standing here,” he said in his opening monologue.

Paul Mescal’s monologue! pic.twitter.com/rsFDYSmDTC — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 8, 2024