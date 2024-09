NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Minister for Finance, Jack Chambers and Minister for Public Expenditure, Paschal Donohoe address the media today regarding Apple's tax payments to Ireland, in the Whitaker Room, Department of Finance. Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Venezuelan opposition leader, Leopoldo López, speaks during a rally in front of the Congress of Deputies to vindicate Edmundo González president elect of Venezuela, on September 10, 2024, in Madrid. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#UK: A public inquiry examining the wider circumstances around the case of child serial killer Lucy Letby held its first public proceedings today.

#VIETNAM: Typhoon Yagi left more than 60 dead and 40 missing after sweeping through Vietnam.

#GAZA: Israeli strike on so-called safe zone killed 19 people, the Palestinian health ministry said.

#RUSSIA: A Ukrainian drone wave grounded flights from major airports and killed one woman near Moscow.

#UK: Coroner rules that Jeremy Kyle Show’s treatment of a guest did not contribute to his death.

PARTING SHOT

HOSPITALS, TRAINS, MILLIONS of Oasis tickets – The Journal’s Jane Moore examines nine ways Ireland could spend its Apple billions after being forced to accept €13 billion in unpaid taxes from the tech company.

You can read her full piece here.