NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Some 200 new electric vehicle charging points will be rolled out at 50 council-owned sites across Dublin at the beginning of next year. Shane O'Neill Shane O'Neill

INTERNATIONAL

Rescue missions are currently ongoing in Florida to reach citizens impacted by Hurricane Milton. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#UK: Police in Britain launched an investigation into 40 new rape and sexual assault claims against Mohamed Al Fayed and others

#US ELECTION: Obama chided Black men who “just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president”

#TESLA: Tesla unveiled an autonomous ‘Robotaxi’, with a pledge to deliver it by 2027

#COLORADO: Twelve people were rescued from a Colorado gold mine, which is now a tourist site, after an elevator malfunction killed one visitor

#FLORIDA: Hurricane Milton tornadoes killed at least 11 in Florida as rescue efforts continued

#LEBANON: Two Sri Lankan peacekeepers were injured after Israeli military fired on the main UN peacekeeping base in southern Lebanon

PARTING SHOT

There has been wild speculation over the identity of a Russian spy in the Oireachtas after The Sunday Times ran a story saying that Russian intelligence tried to recruit an Irish politician as an agent during Brexit talks, to try to undermine relations between Britain, Ireland and the EU.

Our News Correspondent Niall O’Connor has written all you need to know about the behind the scenes of suspicious approaches to Irish politicians as The Journal reveals Ireland is not immune from proxies pushing foreign Government influence and approaches to parliamentarians and state officials.



You can read his fascinating piece, here.